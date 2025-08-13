How Canadians can prepare for wildfire evacuations, from emergency plans to go bags

Wildfire smoke is seen blanketing Newfoundland's coast, south of the lighthouse at Fort Amherst, in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

Wildfires are threatening communities across Canada, raising questions about how people can best prepare for evacuations.

Officials ordered the evacuation of parts of a suburb of St. John’s, N.L., on Tuesday, and thousands more in the metropolitan area may need to flee at a moment’s notice as they remain under an evacuation alert.

Emergency kits, emergency plans and home checklists are all commonly cited by governments and experts as simple ways to get ready.

The Canadian Red Cross says monitoring weather conditions, listening to local authorities and following local emergency alerts are all key ways to stay informed.

It says an emergency plan should include, among other things, the best escape routes out of a home and neighbourhood, a meeting point outside the community and details about how best to support any friends or family with special needs.

Public Safety Canada suggests an emergency kit should have non-perishable food and two litres of water per person, per day, along with medications, flashlights, a radio, cash and copies of important documents, such as identification and insurance papers.

The federal department says if your emergency kit gets too heavy, it can be a good idea to separate some of the items into grab-and-go bags personalized for each individual in a household.

FireSmart Canada says there are many ways to prepare a home before a potential evacuation, including disconnecting propane tanks a and clearing dead plants from within 10 metres of the house.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press