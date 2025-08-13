Montreal records 3 heat-related deaths since Sunday

The city is seen under hazy skies in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

Public health officials in Montreal say three people have died as a result of the extreme heat that has gripped the city over the past several days.

On Wednesday, Danny Raymond, a spokesperson for Montreal public health, confirmed to CTV News there were two more heat-related deaths since Sunday, after a first death was reported on Tuesday.

He said there were also two confirmed heat strokes recorded in hospitals.

Montreal public health had issued a notice to emergency room doctors on Sunday asking them to report any deaths believed to be caused by the heat.

A heat warning issued Saturday by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) remains in effect as of Wednesday, which marked the first day of cooler weather after a stretch of extreme heat. Montreal recorded highs of 31 C on Saturday, 33 C on Sunday, and 34 C on Monday and Tuesday. Humidex values for those days were at or near the 40s.

Tuesday also marked the 20th day of plus-30 C weather in Montreal this summer, when the city typically sees nine such days.

⚠️ Vague de chaleur en cours à Montréal



Lorsqu’il fait très chaud, toute la population peut souffrir des effets de la chaleur, mais certaines personnes sont plus vulnérables et peuvent voir leur état de santé se dégrader rapidement.



Tous les conseils : https://t.co/5m8ypD0CrI pic.twitter.com/PxPF1tNVaV — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) August 10, 2025

ECCC says more seasonal weather and lower humidity are expected on Thursday. The forecast is calling for a high of 28 C, with the humidex feeling more like 33.

During a heat warning, the weather agency advises people to watch for early signs of heat exhaustion, including headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and fatigue.

ECCC also says to drink water often and before feeling thirsty, to close blinds, spend time in an air conditioned space, and plan outdoor activities accordingly.

Anyone with health-related questions is encouraged to call Info-Santé at 811.

In case of emergency, call 911.

With files from The Canadian Press