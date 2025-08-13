New Brunswick reports 16 active wildfires, two considered out of control

A fire burns in the Miramichi-area of New Brunswick on Aug. 12, 2025. (CTV Atlantic / New Brunswick Government)

New Brunswick is reporting 16 active wildfires Wednesday, two of which are considered out of control – Oldfield Road near Miramichi and Irishtown near Moncton.

The province says the Miramichi fire has increased in size and is measuring over 1,300 hectares. The Irishtown fire has now burned 45 hectares.

Of the remaining 14 fires, one is under control and 13 are being patrolled.

The province says there were six new fires Tuesday.

“A full complement of 14 air tankers is available. Two additional helicopters have been added for a total of three in service,” says a news release from the province.

Thirty firefighters from others areas have travelled to New Brunswick to assist: five from Maine, five from Prince Edward Island and 20 from Nova Scotia.

No structures have been reported destroyed by fire at this time.

The province announced Monday that all Department of Natural Resources offices are now closed so personnel, many of which are trained firefighters, can focus their energy on the firefighting efforts.

Codiac Response Irishtown Air support is pictured at the scene of a forest fire in Irishtown, N.B., on Aug. 10, 2025. (Source: Facebook/Codiac Response)

In case of evacuation

The province is reminding residents to have an emergency kit stocked in case of evacuation, adding people in the Irishtown, Tankville, Evangeline and Lakeville areas should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

“An Evacuation Alert will be issued if you must evacuate,” reads the release.

The kit should include necessities for at least 72 hours, such as:

water

food

flashlight

radio

batteries

first aid

masks (for smoke filtration)

prescription medications

pet food

Woods and fire bans in effect

A provincewide burn ban is in effect and all Crown lands are closed.

Residents are not allowed to hike, camp, fish or use vehicles in the woods at this time, and all trail systems through the woods are off-limits.

Camping is only allowed in official campgrounds, but the province is asking people to reconsider their camping plans until the forest fire risk decreases.

Private property owners are being encouraged to follow the same restrictions.

Forestry operations such as harvesting, forwarding, skidding, scarification, chipping and all pre-commercial thinning and cleaning, are also prohibited.

“This is for your safety, the safety of your communities and the safety of firefighters putting their lives on the line,” said Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin during Monday’s news conference. “Please remain outside the forests, we can’t repeat it enough.”

In Miramichi, the city has closed the following trails:

French Fort Cove

Millbank Nature Trails

Morrison Cove Trails

The province is also urging residents to stay away from the wildfires and give the firefighters space to do their jobs.

“Now is not the time for fire tourism,” said Holt. “There have been people who have wanted to get that great picture for social media, but we need to keep our roads and our emergency areas as clear as possible.”

Irishtown fire Firefighters are pictured working on the Irishtown firemon Aug. 12, 2025. (Source: New Brunswick government)

Wildfire update

The province will hold update New Brunswickers on the wildfire situation in the province during a news conference at 2:30 p.m., which CTV Atlantic will livestream.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.