OC Transpo bus collides with overhead sign at Bayshore Mall

An Ottawa transit bus became stuck after colliding with an overhead sign at Bayshore Shopping Mall Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, OC Transpo tells CTV News Ottawa the out-of-service bus made an incorrect turn into the mall’s parking garage off Richmond Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. and struck the signage above the ramp.

“There were no passengers on board at the time of the incident and no injuries,” according to OC Transpo public information officer Katrina Camposarcone-Stubbs in an email.

OC Transpo crash An OC Transpo bus lodged under signage at Bayshore Shopping Mall on Aug. 13, 2025. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

A video posted to social media shows the driver unsuccessfully attempting to dislodge the bus from under the overhang.

“The bus will be removed from the ramp, but motorists should use alternate routes to access the shopping centre parking garage at this time,” Camposarcone-Stubbs said.

“OC Transpo is reviewing this incident against our standard operating procedures to better understand what occurred.”

The Ottawa Police Service says officers were called and remain on scene investigating the crash.