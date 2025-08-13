Raging wildfire triggers state of emergency on Vancouver Island

The Mount Underwood wildfire is burning out of control near Port Alberni, forcing hundreds of people to flee.

The City of Port Alberni has declared a state of local emergency in response to a fast-moving wildfire that has burned more than 21.5 square kilometres of forest and triggered evacuations south of the Vancouver Island community.

The Mount Underwood wildfire continues to burn out of control Wednesday, and has closed the main access road between Port Alberni and Bamfield, where the fire has knocked out power to hundreds of residents and businesses, according to BC Hydro.

“Bamfield has no power and limited services,” the B.C. Wildfire Service said in a fire response bulletin Wednesday morning.

“We are asking people to stay away from Bamfield unless you are a resident; we don’t want any additional pressures to the community by having extra people trying to get there, either by road or by trails.”

Read more: Complete coverage of B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season

An evacuation order has been issued by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District for the China Creek Campground and Marina, which hosts approximately 250 campsites about 15 kilometres southwest of Port Alberni.

On Tuesday, the regional district issued an evacuation order for about 300 rural properties in Electoral Area A and Electoral Area F.

The neighbouring Cowichan Valley Regional District has also issued an evacuation order for homes in Electoral Area F, between Port Alberni and Nitinat.

The Cameron Heights area of Port Alberni has been placed under an evacuation alert, with the city urging residents to be prepared to leave their homes on short notice.

The Mount Underwood fire was first discovered Monday and spread rapidly, becoming the largest wildfire on Vancouver Island.

Wildfire officials say night vision-equipped helicopters and an air tanker attacked the blaze Tuesday night as the fire reached within 12 kilometres of Port Alberni.

The wildfire service says the fire is displaying rank-4 and rank-5 fire behaviour, meaning it is burning at a highly vigorous to extremely vigorous rate.

Wildfire smoke advisory

The fire has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the inland Vancouver Island region as smoke is expected to remain over the region for the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Areas along the west coast of Vancouver Island (Tofino to Sooke) may also experience periods of smoke, but to a lesser degree,” the weather office said in an advisory Wednesday.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events,” the agency added.

“People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Approximately 90 wildfires are currently burning across B.C., seven of which are classified as out-of-control.