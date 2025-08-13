Prime Minister condemns assault on Muslim woman aboard Ottawa bus

An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Prime Minister Mark Carney is condemning what he called a “reprehensible” attack on a Muslim woman in Ottawa this week.

OC Transpo says special constables and Ottawa police officers were called to a bus on March Road and Teron Road shortly before 5 p.m. Monday following a reported incident on a bus in which a man assaulted a woman wearing a hijab.

“Yesterday, a young Muslim woman in Ottawa suffered an unprovoked assault on public transit, including with reprehensible Islamophobic threats and slurs, Carney said in a post on X on Tuesday. ”Hate and violence have no place in our city, or our country. The perpetrator must be held accountable, and my thoughts today are with the victim. No one should be unsafe as they head to work or school in our communities."

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also condemned the assault.

Sutcliffe alerted the public to the incident in a post on his social media accounts, saying the assault included “Islamophobic slurs and threats.”

“I strongly condemn this act of violence and hatred; it has no place in our community. Everyone should feel safe while travelling on public transit or anywhere else in Ottawa,” he said.

The Kanata Muslim Association posted a safety alert to its members on Facebook.

“On August 11, a young hijabi woman was physically assaulted on a bus to Kanata (Morgan’s Grant area). A man entered the bus, whispered an Islamophobic slur, and slapped her loudly and without provocation. He then threatened her further, saying he would slam her face against the window and kill her. He got off at Penfield Drive in Kanata,” the post said.

The post says another passenger reported the man had previously targeted hijabi women. The association says it has contacted police.

“Visible minorities, especially women wearing hijab, please stay alert on public transit in the Kanata area. If you experience or witness harassment or assault, report it to police immediately,” the association says.

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed it was investigating an assault directed at a Muslim woman in her late teens and is seeking a suspect.

“The OPS Hate and Bias Crime Unit has taken carriage of the investigation, and we are working closely with the victim and leaders in the Muslim community to provide support and information while preserving the integrity of this ongoing investigation,” Ottawa police said in a statement.

“These types of events have a profound impact on many in our diverse communities, and everyone in Ottawa should feel safe—whether on public transit, in public spaces, or in their neighbourhoods."

Police say the suspect is described as an English-speaking White man, appearing to be in his 20s to 30s, approximately 5-feet-8-inches, with a thin build and beard.

The suspect is not known to the victim, police say.

“We at the OPS have zero tolerance for hate or bias, and we will hold those responsible accountable. The members of the Ottawa Police Service are committed to your safety, security, and well-being,” police say.

The mayor says he has spoken with the victim’s family and to leaders of the Muslim community.

“We must all stand together against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms and continue to do everything possible to make our city safe for everyone,” Sutcliffe said.

OC Transpo says anyone who feels unsafe or uncomfortable while taking public transit should approach a special constable or employee, call 613-741-2478 or 911 in an emergency. Yellow emergency phones are located throughout the system.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed this incident, has photos or videos of the offence, or related information, to contact them at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015 or email hatebiascrime@ottawapolice.ca.