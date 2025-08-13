SIU called in after fatal shooting near Turkey Point marina

A Special Investigations Unit logo is seen on a truck near the scene of a police-involved shooting at the departures area of terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating a fatal shooting involving the police.

In a social media post at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday the SIU said they were investigating a shooting in the area of MacDonald Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk posted a video regarding the incident on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

He said members of the OPP Marine unit attempted to stop a boater who had entered the marina before running off.

The canine unit was called in to find the person.

“During the interaction, police discharged a firearm,” Sgt. Sanchuk said. “The individual was pronounced deceased.”

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked thier mandate following an incident in #TurkeyPoint. #OPP will not be able to provide further information. Any media related inquiries should be directed to @SIUOntario at siu.media@ontario.ca.#WROPP ^es pic.twitter.com/VPILQ2uwBy — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 13, 2025

The SIU is called in to investigate all incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, discharge of a firearm at a person or allegations of sexual assault.