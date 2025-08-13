Special air quality statement issued in Halifax due to Bayers Lake wildfire

CTV Atlantic's Brianne Foley reports from the scene of the Susies Lake wildfire in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax Wednesday morning.

A special air quality statement is in place in the Halifax area Wednesday morning due to the Bayers Lake wildfire.

The fire, which started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, is burning in the woods behind a building on Julius Boulevard and Dugger McNeil Drive.

Environment Canada says smoke from the fire is reducing air quality in the area and places downwind.

The statement says people should limit their time outside and keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.

Smoke safety:

- Limit your exposure

- Know your risk: some can be more affected than others

- Watch for symptoms (coughing, scratchy throat)

- When there is an extreme heat event occurring with wildfire smoke, prioritize keeping cool pic.twitter.com/DygP6E59UH — Health & Wellness (@nshealth) August 12, 2025

Progress being made

During the last update from officials, the fire was out of control, but progress was being made.

The fire was estimated to be about 25 to 30 hectares in size around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It was not expected to grow overnight.

At the time, there was no threat to homes and structures and no mandatory evacuations.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said crews would stay at the scene overnight.

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency will return early Wednesday morning to assess the fire and resume fighting the flames, if needed.

DNR said it will provide another update after 9 a.m.

Susies Lake wildfire estimated at 25-30 hectares. Out of control but progress being made. 12 DNR firefighters, 30 HfxFire & Emerg, some staying overnight. 1 DNR helicopter dropping water. Planes lent by NB returning home, could return if needed. Next update after 9 am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/APKkn4E8IP — Natural Resources (@NS_DNR) August 12, 2025

Outpatient centre still closed

The Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre, which offers medical services and clinics, and was evacuated Tuesday, is still closed.

Nova Scotia Health says most patients with appointments will be seen at other locations or virtually. Some appointments will be rescheduled.

Patients with booked blood collection appointments can go to the Bayers Road blood collection clinic at the same scheduled time.

Electrocardiogram patients can go to the Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville at their regularly scheduled appointment time.

Wednesday, Aug. 13 UPDATE: Electrocardiogram patients booked today at Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre will be accommodated at Cobequid Community Health Centre at their regularly scheduled appointment time. https://t.co/K7dEUwN3eV pic.twitter.com/eoKzIMdNAA — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) August 13, 2025

Road closures

The following roads remain closed Wednesday morning:

Chain Lake Drive, between the Highway 102 off-ramp and Julius Boulevard (inbound lane only)

Julius Boulevard

Susie Lake Crescent between Julius Boulevard and Hobsons Lake Drive

People are asked to avoid unnecessary travel into the Bayers Lake area.

N.S. warns against drones

An emergency alert was issued at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, warning Halifax-area residents about the wildfire and urging them to avoid the area.

The province sent a second alert around 6:30 p.m., urging people not to fly drones near the wildfire.

“Operation of a drone within 9.3 km of the Susie Lake Wildfire will impede firefighting operations,” warned the alert. “You could be subject to a fine and/or jail time.”

The province says firefighting aircraft must be grounded and crews must suspend operations when an unauthorized drone is present, which could put lives at risk.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page