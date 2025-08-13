They’re baaaack! Goats return to graze on Calgary’s invasive weeds

Goats are helping maintain Calgary grasslands once again, this time in a northwest park.

About 800 goats began grazing in Nose Hill Park on Tuesday and will remain for two weeks, eating vegetation and turning over soil with their hooves, to help remove invasive plant species, improve biodiversity and lower the risk of a fire.

The City of Calgary chose Nose Hill Park because it is overgrown with shrubs and trees which take over the natural grassland and threaten the health of the ecosystem.

The city first introduced the targeted grazing program in 2016 in a pilot project in Confluence Park.

Goats have also grazed other Calgary spaces including Mchugh Bluff, Ralph Klein Park and the Fish Creek Wast Water Treatment Plant.

Officials have previously said the goat program costs about the same as herbicide weed control.

The chemical-free solution requires no clean-up, since the goat droppings help fertilize the soil.

goats, weeds, calgary, parks Goats graze in Calgary

A professional Shepard and trained herding dogs manage the goats, who remain on site inside an electric fence during the entire two-week grazing program.

The city asks people to steer clear of the goats and keep dogs on leashes, to keep everyone safe.

Some days, program ambassadors will be available to speak with the public about the program at Nose Hill Rubbing Stone Hill.