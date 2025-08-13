Tiny bottles spread positive messages around London, Ont.

A young girl is leaving messages in a bottle around the community, and finders are posting their uplifting notes online. CTV London’s Sean Irvine reports.

A young girl is putting a smile on the faces of Londoners using a twist on a classic form of communication.

Instead of tossing positive messages in bottles into the Thames River, she is hiding them around town.

Emma Trowell, 9, takes pride in the many mottos she has carried with her since she was four years old.

Inspired by positive painted rocks, found during the pandemic, she decided it was time to put smiles back on faces as a summer project.

But she has put a twist on the delivery method, opting to use tiny bottles.

“I write a cute message, like, ‘Have a great day’ and ‘Did you know you’re amazing’,” she explained.

“Then I put it back in the bottle, maybe add some glitter to it, then I hide it around the city.”

Over the last month, more than two dozen bottles have been partially hidden in public areas. A sign she created alerts passersby to search.

“I hope they would have a better day if they’re like really sad and that,” she said.

“She just wanted whoever found it, no matter their age, or where they came to find it and hope it turned their day around or made them smile”, shared her mom, Mary St. Onge.

It did not take long for Trowell’s vision to become a reality.

As the bottles began disappearing, social media posts appeared.

Some posters said the signs alone had made their day, while those who took the time to find the tiny bottles were thrilled to read the various messages inside.

“I’m happy that someone found it, and I hope it made them feel better,” Trowell said.

Those seeing the posts quickly called for others to follow Emma’s example. She is hoping people will.

“If you’re having a bad day, you could just give it [a message] to someone,” she said.

Because after all, no bottle is required when it comes to making someone’s day.

“We would love if other people want to do similar things, whether it’s kind messages in a jar, or simply being kind in your day, saying nice to someone as you go about your day. It can go a long way,” concluded St. Onge.