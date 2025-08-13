Winnipeg roommates win $2M in lottery draw

Aziz Shirazi (left) and Ava Bobiak will split $2 million after winning a Western Max lottery draw on June 17, 2025. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

A pair of friends from Winnipeg who have been buying lottery tickets for years will be splitting a jackpot win from a recent ticket.

Ava Bobiak and Aziz Shirazi won $2 million on the June 17 Western Max draw by matching all seven numbers.

According to a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, the pair, who are roommates, were thrilled to see that they had won.

“I thought it said twenty thousand, and I was so excited,” Shirazi said. “I went home and then had to Google exactly how many zeroes are in a million. Google said I won $2 million.”

The pair said they have been working in kitchens for most of their lives, and are thinking about how to spend their new winnings.

Shirazi said he wants to open his own restaurant, find his own place and maybe get a new car.

Bobiak is still thinking of what she wants to do with her winnings.

“I’d mostly like to focus on saving for retirement, and I’d like a new car,” she said.

The pair’s winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 568 Osborne Street.