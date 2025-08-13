Yukon, Alaska sign agreement to address missing and murdered Indigenous people

The coat of arms of Yukon is seen on the outside of the Yukon Legislative Building, in Whitehorse, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon has signed an agreement with the state of Alaska to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The territorial government says the memorandum of understanding was initiated in April 2024 and was signed in Whitehorse on Tuesday.

It says in a news release that the document marks a “significant milestone” that will strengthen cross-border collaboration.

The territory says it will unite efforts and enhance communication to improve safety and better respond to gender-based violence in northern communities.

It says the agreement fulfils a milestone under the Yukon’s strategy for responding to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The territory says Yukon and American officials met after the signing ceremony to exchange expertise.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.