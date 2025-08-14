Canadian-led patrol finds alleged shark finning, dolphin harvesting in North Pacific

Canadian Coast Guard signage is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A Canadian-led patrol of the North Pacific has uncovered dozens of alleged fisheries violations, including illegal shark finning and killing of dolphins.

Sean Wheeler, international enforcement chief for the Fisheries Department, says the two-month surveillance mission was the first to include crews from three other countries, including the United States, Japan and South Korea, on a single vessel.

He says the Canadian Coast Guard vessel conducted 41 high-seas inspections between May and July, finding 39 potential violations of international fisheries rules.

In addition to illegal shark finning and the killing of dolphins, often for shark bait, Wheeler says the mission uncovered alleged misreporting or inaccurate reporting of catch and bycatch, along with obstruction and destruction of evidence.

A Fisheries Department surveillance aircraft was also involved in the mission, deploying to Hokkaido, Japan, to monitor activity in northwest Pacific waters.

Senior compliance officer Patricia DeMille says the aircraft inspected 366 vessels, finding 51 alleged violations related to shark finning, pollution and salmon retention.

Wheeler says Canadian authorities provide evidence of alleged violations to the flag states of the vessels involved for investigation and consideration of sanctions.

“All of this evidence gets taken up to a significant, court-ready level,” he added.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press