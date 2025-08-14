François Legault to meet with CAQ caucus members after stinging defeat in Arthabaska

Premier François Legault gives remarks at an election event in Victoriaville, Que., on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

After spending five hours with his ministers on Wednesday, Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to meet with CAQ caucus members in Quebec City on Thursday.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) members are slated to meet early in the day, with the premier scheduled to deliver opening remarks at 8:35 a.m.

After his party suffered a stinging defeat in Monday’s byelection in Arthabaska, Legault has said that he plans to show “humility” and “listen” to his caucus and Quebecers.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, Legault said he plans to spend Thursday listening to his MNAs, who have been communicating with their constituents all summer.

He said he wants to hear their thoughts on “everything, including the negative comments they have surely heard” in recent weeks.

“I’m going to spend the whole day (...) listening to their proposals for change. I’m going to take the next few weeks to digest that,” he added.

Arthabaska byelection a major blow to CAQ, huge victory for PQ The PQ won a riding they haven't held in nearly 30 years after the party's candidate defeated the CAQ in Arthabaska.

On Monday, the CAQ lost the Arthabaska riding, which it had held since 2012, in a byelection won by the Parti Québécois (PQ).

The government finished fourth with only seven per cent of the vote.

In 2022, the CAQ won this riding with 52 per cent of the vote.

The premier said he takes “full responsibility for the defeat.”

– This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 14, 2024.