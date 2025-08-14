Miramichi-area fire 1 of 4 out of control in New Brunswick, measuring more than 1,300 hectares

Smoke from the Miramichi fire billows is the sky. (Source: Government of New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick government says the Oldfield Road fire in the Miramichi area is still out of control Thursday.

The Miramichi-area fire is one of four considered out of control in the province, including Maple Glen, Caché and Chief’s.

Thursday afternoon the province notified residents in the Hilltop Road area northwest of the city to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Department of Natural Resources Minister John Herron said the fire has consumed more than 1,300 hectares since it began last Wednesday.

“It continues to be a challenge. We have been successful to deploy tactics that have enabled us to steer that particular fire away from people,” said Herron. “We’ve been quite fortunate, to date we still have not lost a structure despite the immense size of the fire itself. But we haven’t been able to get in front of it just yet.”

There are 11 additional fires burning in the province, nine are being patrolled and two are considered contained.

The province says multiple new lightning starts are under review and no structure losses have been reported at this time.

Resources

Fourteen air tankers, three helicopters and 177 firefighters are battling fires in New Brunswick.

The government says, if weather permits, two more helicopters will arrive in the province Friday. Firefighters from Maine, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia continue to provide assistance.

In case of evacuation

The province is reminding residents to have an emergency kit stocked in case of evacuation.

The kit should include necessities for at least 72 hours, such as:

water

food

flashlight

radio

batteries

first aid

masks (for smoke filtration)

prescription medications

pet food

“Wildfires can move quickly, and not everyone may be able to get information or leave safely on their own. During an evacuation, take a moment to check on those around you,” reads a news release from the government.

“Lend a hand where you can, and have your own plan ready to go.”

Advisory vs alert

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization wants to make sure residents understand the difference between two different terms – evacuation advisory and evacuation alert.

“Evacuation advisory - Be ready to leave on short notice. Pack essentials (ID, medication, pets, emergency kit) and be prepared to go quickly if conditions change,” reads a post on social media from the organization.

“Evacuation alert - Leave immediately. This means the wildfire poses an imminent risk. Follow the instructions in the Alert Ready notification and go to the designated safe location. Staying informed helps you act quickly and safely.”

The organization has also opened 15 comfort centres across the province to allow people the chance to cool down and charge their electronics.

Woods and fire bans in effect

A provincewide burn ban is in effect and all Crown lands are closed.

Residents are not allowed to hike, camp, fish or use vehicles in the woods at this time, and all trail systems through the woods are off-limits.

Camping is only allowed in official campgrounds, but the province is asking people to reconsider their camping plans until the forest fire risk decreases.

Private property owners are being encouraged to follow the same restrictions.

Forestry operations such as harvesting, forwarding, skidding, scarification, chipping and all pre-commercial thinning and cleaning, are also prohibited.

“This is for your safety, the safety of your communities and the safety of firefighters putting their lives on the line,” said Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin during Monday’s news conference. “Please remain outside the forests, we can’t repeat it enough.”

In Miramichi, the city has closed the following trails:

French Fort Cove

Millbank Nature Trails

Morrison Cove Trails

The province is also urging residents to stay away from the wildfires and give the firefighters space to do their jobs.

“Now is not the time for fire tourism,” said New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt. “There have been people who have wanted to get that great picture for social media, but we need to keep our roads and our emergency areas as clear as possible.”

Water conservation

The City of Miramichi is urging residents to conserve water by:

avoiding washing vehicles, watering lawns, or filling pools

using appliances only with full loads

taking short showers

installing low-flow faucets where possible

repairing plumbing leaks promptly

Air Quality

The City of Miramichi says there is a high probability of smoke affecting air quality in certain areas. Air quality issues can cause eye or throat irritation and shortness of breath. The city says to contact a physician or Tele-Care 811 is symptoms worsen and to call 911 if you are in severe distress.

Vulnerable groups include:

infants

children

pregnant women

older adults

smokers

people with chronic heart/lung disease

Wildlife

The province is warning residents that the fires are pushing wildlife into unfamiliar areas.

“For your own protection, do not approach or feed wild animals. Drive cautiously near fire zones to avoid collisions, especially with moose, deer, and bears,” reads a social media post by the province.

If large or dangerous wildlife is spotted near homes or roads the province asks residents to call DNR at 1-833-301-0334.

Alert system

The City of Miramichi is asking residents to register for Voyent Alerts to stay informed during the wildfire.

Voyent Alert is a “community communication and notification system designed to provide Miramichi residents with timely, location-based alerts for both critical emergencies and everyday updates,” according to the website.

Residents can register online.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Derek Haggett.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.