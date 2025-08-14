More people urged to prepare to evacuate N.L. fire that has destroyed about 100 homes

A person looks over wildfire smoke low on the horizon over Conception Bay South, N.L. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador extended an evacuation alert Thursday evening, asking residents of a small coastal community to be ready to flee a wildfire that may have already destroyed up to 100 homes and structures.

As a precaution, the province asked residents of Job’s Cove, on Newfoundland’s Bay de Verde Peninsula, to be prepared to leave as a wildfire measuring more than 80 square kilometres roared nearby. The fire near Kingston, N.L., is the largest in the province and has forced about 3,000 others in the area out of their homes.

Premier John Hogan said Thursday morning that the Kingston fire had spread further along the northwestern shore of Conception Bay and reached Northern Bay, a popular destination for locals and tourists because of its sandy beach.

He said up to 100 homes may have already been lost to the flames, but it was still too dangerous for crews to get close enough to make an accurate tally.

“I need to be very clear that it is next to impossible to determine how many structures have been lost due to the extreme fire behaviour and the smoke and the danger of trying to make that assessment right now,” he said during a press conference in St. John’s.

“When we get through this, we will be able to accurately assess what has been damaged and what has been lost in these communities.”

There were four wildfires burning out of control across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, as much of Atlantic Canada grapples with persistent heat and drought-like conditions. The province has seen 216 forest fires so far this year, compared with 97 last year, according to government data.

In central Newfoundland, a fire by Martin’s Lake shut down the only highway connecting the southern Connaigre Peninsula with the rest of the province. Marina Cox has been stranded for three days in Bishop’s Falls, on the northern side of the wildfire, waiting for the road to reopen so she can go back home to Harbour Breton.

“It costing you money that you don’t really have, paying for a hotel. And then you have to go out and get your meals,” Cox said in a telephone interview. “And you don’t know when you’re going to get home.”

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and rain were in the forecast for St. John’s Thursday, which could help crews as they battle a wildfire on the outskirts of the city near Paddy’s Pond, Hogan said. Though videos on social media suggest the flames had abated somewhat, Jamie Chippett, deputy forestry minister, said the fire was still burning hot in the ground.

The outlook is optimistic, he said, adding, “but still not at a point where we’re talking about this thing being held or under control.”

People in parts of the St. John’s suburb of Paradise were evacuated Tuesday, while thousands of others have been asked to be ready to leave their homes on a moment’s notice. The towns of Paradise and Conception Bay South, as well as the St. John’s neighbourhoods of Galway and Southlands, are in a state of emergency.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it charged a 20-year-old man with arson for allegedly setting a series of brush fires in the capital city on Tuesday night. Hogan said the man will also be hit with fines totalling $150,000 for breaking the provincewide fire ban.

Rain was in the forecast near the Martin’s Lake fire, which could help crews get it under control, Hogan said. In 2022, a 100-metre fire break was constructed along the nearby power transmission line; the 11-kilometre-long break is expected to provide “relief and safety” as the fire approaches, Hogan said.

Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, an out-of-control wildfire in the Annapolis Valley has prompted the evacuation of some residents in the West Dalhousie area. The County of Annapolis issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday morning, but it was unclear how many homes and businesses have been affected.

In New Brunswick, a wildfire prompted authorities to issue an evacuation advisory, asking residents northwest of Miramichi to be prepared to leave their homes on short notice. That advisory was lifted about 90 minutes later after crews contained the fire.

Officials said Thursday they were investigating whether “multiple” fires had broken out overnight from lightning strikes.

Brian Proctor, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said New Brunswick was hit with 10,477 lightning strikes overnight into Thursday. The majority struck in the northern half of the province, including in the Miramichi area, he said.

“We often do see lightning activity, but it was quite a severe day,” Proctor said.

The largest out-of-control fire in the province was burning near Miramichi, and it has scorched nearly 14 square kilometres since Aug. 6.

By Sarah Smellie.

With files from Keith Doucette in Halifax, and Hina Alam in Fredericton.