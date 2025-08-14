Pub Burgundy Lion challenges Quebec language law order

The co-owner of Pub Burgundy Lion is pushing back after Quebec’s language office flagged the business’s sign during a review.

For nearly 20 years, the words “Pub Burgundy Lion” have greeted customers at the corner of Notre-Dame Street West and Charlevoix Street in the Little Burgundy neighbourhood.

Now, that sign is on the radar of Quebec’s language watchdog. The Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) confirmed it visited the business last month as part of its “francisation” process.

Pub co-owner Toby Lyle said he’s been ordered by the OQLF to change the sign — he disagreed and is fighting back.

“Pub is a French word, lion is a French word and Burgundy is a place’s name — so either English or French should be allowed,” he said, adding that the sign has never been questioned by the office before.

In a statement to CTV News, OQLF spokesperson Gilles Payer said the business is registered with the Office and had begun its francization process. As part of that process, a dedicated adviser visited the pub in July to offer “personalized support,” wrote Payer, adding that discussions with the owners and a review of the file are still underway. “No final decision has been made regarding the compliance of the signage,” the statement reads.

While the South West borough neighbourhood’s official name is Petite-Bourgogne, Lyle said many Montrealers know it as Little Burgundy — and embrace the pub that bears its name. He also highlighted the deep cultural and musical roots of the area.

“We’re proud to be in Little Burgundy, and proud of Little Burgundy as a whole too — it’s a historical neighbourhood in Montreal,” he said. “It’s what really put our city on the map when it comes to jazz.”

Lyle said the business has worked to build connections in the area and that any forced change to the sign would go beyond a business decision.

“I feel like we’ve really been accepted by the community here, so it would be a disservice not just to us, but to the community as a whole to be forced to change our sign,” he said.

While the OQLF stressed that this specific review of signage is ongoing, the provincial government has tightened language laws in recent years, reinforcing French as the common language in public life and expanding requirements for French signage, workplace use, and business communications.

For Lyle, the controversy over the sign exemplifies a trend in a broader political climate.

“It’s part of the provincial government’s effort to polarize us — distract us with things that aren’t really important, that aren’t necessary — while there’s much bigger issues to address in Quebec,” he said.

He also spoke personally about his place in Quebec society.

“I’ve been told many times in my life that I’m not a Quebecker — or not a Québécois, more specifically — but I am, and I’m really proud to be.”

The OQLF did not say when it would conclude its review of Pub Burgundy Lion’s case. For now, Lyle said the sign above the door will remain as is.