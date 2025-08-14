West Dalhousie, N.S., residents ordered to evacuate ‘immediately’ as wildfire grows

Nova Scotia is sending 20 firefighters to New Brunswick. (Source: Province of Nova Scotia)

Some residents in West Dalhousie, N.S., are being told to evacuate their homes “immediately” as a wildfire near Long Lake burns out of control.

The evacuation order applies to people living at civic addresses #4094 to #5315 West Dalhousie Road. Officials say it affects roughly 42 homes.

“Leave the area immediately,” said the Annapolis Regional Emergency Management Organization in a statement around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

“Staying may result in injury or loss of life.”

Residents are being told to take a 72-hour emergency kit and critical items, such as medications, wallets and keys.

Evacuees should check in at the Bridgetown Fire Hall at 31 Bay Road.

People who are not affected by the evacuation order are being urged to avoid the area.

The county says residents can call 1-833-806-1515 for more information.

Long Lake fire grew overnight

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the wildfire near Long Lake grew overnight. It is now estimated to be 30 hectares, up from 0.2 hectares Wednesday.

A wildfire near Hoyt Lake is still considered out of control but is now believed to be one hectare, down from eight hectares Wednesday.

DNR says 30 crew members have been assigned to Long Lake while seven DNR firefighters are working near Hoyt Lake.

One DNR helicopter and two contracted helicopters are working on both fires. Crews are putting a dozer guard around the West Dalhousie Community Centre and two communication towers.

Bayers Lake Fire A helicopter drops water on the wildfire in the Bayers Lake area. (Source: Province of Nova Scotia)

Other Nova Scotia wildfires

There are several other wildfires burning in the province, including one in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax. DNR says that fire is being held at 15 hectares Thursday.

Thirty DNR crew members and 12 Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency firefighters are on site Thursday and are still working to bring it under control.

Businesses that were under a mandatory evacuation order are allowed to reopen, however.

A wildfire at Lake Paul is still being held at 1.9 hectares and is not growing at this time. Ten DNR crew members and 10 local fire department firefighters are on scene.

Six small wildfires in the Birchwood Road area of Oxford are all under control. DNR says crews will remain on site until they are fully extinguished.

