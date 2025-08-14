‘Who would steal turtles?’: Manitoba man offers thousands for pets’ safe return

A Manitoba man is offering a $6,000 reward for the safe return of two box turtles he considers family. CTV’s Daniel Halmarson reports.

“Who would steal turtles?”

Benjamin Wiesenthal has been trying to answer that question for the past three-and-a-half weeks after someone stole his pet turtles from inside his home south of Gimli.

“One turtle I acquired in 1992. It was brought in from Vancouver,” Wiesenthal told CTV News. “And the second turtle I acquired from Petland.”

The missing pets are two different species of box turtles – which look similar to tortoises.

Wiesenthal’s turtles are both females and are between five and six inches in length.

“Not much in the way of interaction between them and me, but I’ve always liked reptiles,” he said.

Wiesenthal said the turtles were taken some time on July 19 after he went out biking for a few hours. He said he didn’t notice they were missing until the following morning.

He said there was no sign of a break-in and assumed whoever took the turtles likely knew what they were looking for.

“My car was in the driveway and the place didn’t look ransacked like somebody was trying to look for money or jewellery or whatever.”

Wiesenthal said an acquaintance had been at the house the day the turtles disappeared, but he said she claims she wasn’t involved.

“She denied it and I took her for her word.”

Now he’s turned to community groups on Facebook and is pleading for his pets’ safe return.

“I’m offering a $6,000 reward for the return—no questions asked.”

Wiesenthal said he’s concerned about the turtles’ health and well-being and noted they require special care, including a controlled climate and a specific diet.

“I’ve had them for years and they’re important to me,” Wiesenthal explained. “I guess you could say that with anyone who has had a pet for years.”

An RCMP spokesperson told CTV News that Mounties received a report of the theft and said the investigation is ongoing.