Bayers Lake wildfire still being held, community outpatient centre reopens

A wildfire is seen burning in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax on Aug. 12, 2025. (Submitted: Kirk Shand)

A wildfire that has been burning since Tuesday in the Bayers Lake business park and shopping district of Halifax is still being held.

Susies Lake wildfire is still being held – not currently growing. 30 DN and 6 Halifax Fire and Emergency firefighters on scene this morning, working to get it under control. Updates through the day. pic.twitter.com/zZuEAjFlFw — Natural Resources (@NS_DNR) August 15, 2025

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a Friday morning update the fire is not growing. Officials believe it will soon be contained.

Thirty DNR crew members and six Halifax Fire and Emergency firefighters are currently at the scene working to get it under control.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the woods behind a building on Julius Boulevard and Dugger McNeil Drive near Susies Lake.

Bayers Lake Fire A fire is pictured burning in the Julius Boulevard and Dugger McNeil Drive area of Bayers Lake, N.S., on Aug.12, 2025. (CTV Atlantic / Callum Smith)

At one point, it was estimated to be about 25 to 30 hectares in size. At last update, it was still around 15 hectares.

The cause is still under investigation, but the province confirmed Wednesday it was started by human activity.

Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre reopens

Nova Scotia Health says the Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre will reopen Friday.

The Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre will reopen Friday, Aug. 15. Any appointments already rescheduled or relocated at other sites will remain at those new times and locations. All other activity Friday and beyond will continue as originally scheduled at Bayers Lake. pic.twitter.com/PNLf82bHwU — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) August 14, 2025

The centre, which offers medical services and clinics, had been closed since it was evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

Any appointments that were already rescheduled or relocated to other sites will remain at those new times and locations.

Mandatory evacuation order lifted Thursday

The mandatory evacuation order for businesses in the plaza on the west side of Chain Lake Drive, between the off-ramp for Highway 2 to Julius Boulevard, was lifted Thursday morning.

However, Julius Boulevard, from the intersection with Dugger McNeil Drive to the intersection with Susie Lake Crescent, remains closed due to the firefighting efforts.

Access to Susie Lake Crescent is available via Chain Lake Drive.

Halifax Transit’s Route 28 Bayers Lake returned to regular routing after the mandatory evacuation order was lifted.

Other Nova Scotia wildfires

There are several other wildfires burning in the province, including a large one near Long Lake in West Dalhousie, N.S.

As of Friday morning, the fire is measuring 406 hectares and is still considered out of control.

Long Lake fire in West Dalhousie still out of control. Size still estimated at 406 hectares. Same air resources as yesterday. 33 DNR and 10 local firefighters on scene. Heavy equipment continuing fire barrier work. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uQOHqLZZgJ — Natural Resources (@NS_DNR) August 15, 2025

DNR says 30 of its crew members and 10 local firefighters are on scene along with air resources.

More residents in the area were told evacuate their homes “immediately” Thursday evening.

The initial evacuation order, which was issued Thursday morning, applies to people living at civic addresses #4094 to #5315 West Dalhousie Road. Officials say it affects roughly 42 homes.

The expanded evacuation order applies to the Dalhousie Road intersection to 484 Morse Rd.; 4530 to 6186 West Dalhousie Rd.; 2648 to 3408 Thorne Rd.; and 122, 126 and 126-Unit 2 Medicraft Ln.

West Dalhousie fire A wildfire in West Dalhousie, N.S., is pictured on Aug. 13, 2025. (Courtesy: Valley Eye Photography)

The Durland Lake Brook fire, which is part of the Long Lake complex, is now estimated at 0.5 hectares and is being held. Five DNR crews and a dozen firefighters are at the scene.

A wildfire near Hoyt Lake is still one hectare and is also being held with two DNR firefighters on scene.

