CFIA announces major recall of salami brands due to potential salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced a major recall of more than 60 salami and cacciatore products that were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Numerous brands which produce several different types of salami and cacciatore deli meats are included in the recall, as a result of possible salmonella contamination.

The affected brands include:

Bona

Cosmo’s Smoked Meats

Imperial Meats

Longos

Luc’s European Meats Cheese & Eats

Marini Salumi

Naturissimo

P & E Foods

Rea

Speziale Fine Foods

Superior Meats

T.J. Meats

Vince’s Cured Meats Corp.

What you should do?

If you have bought any of these products, do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them. The CFIA advises that the products should be thrown out or returned to the place where they were purchased.

Illnesses and hospitalizations linked to salami products

Earlier this week, the CFIA issued a recall for Rea’s sweet soppressata salami due to possible salmonella contamination, which was distributed in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

It came on the heels of a salmonella outbreak tied to pork deli meats sold at grocery stores and in prepared sandwiches.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said the infections are linked to Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami - which was recalled on June 10 in three provinces.

Since April, 86 people have gotten sick and there have now been nine hospitalizations, according to the PHAC: one in B.C., 67 in Alberta, one in Manitoba and 17 in Ontario.

salami and cacciatore Multiple brands of salami and cacciatore have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (CFIA)

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a food-borne bacterial illness that can spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.

According to the CFIA, short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Severe arthritis is a possibility in long-term complications.

Those with weakened immune systems, children, pregnant women and the elderly could contract serious and sometimes deadly infections from salmonella.

Food containing salmonella may not look or smell off but can still cause illness.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says most people who become ill from a salmonella infection can recover fully after a few days without treatment, while in other cases it can cause severe illness and hospitalization.

Consumers are advised to stay vigilant and updated on the recalls by visiting the Government of Canada’s Recalls and Safety Alerts page.

