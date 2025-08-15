Child pornography charges laid against B.C. high school teacher

Pitt Meadows Secondary School is seen in an image from the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District website.

A high school teacher from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been charged with several sexual offences, including two related to child pornography.

Online court records show Lovesh Ramsaha is facing counts of making or publishing child pornography, distributing child pornography, luring a child under the age of 18, and making sexually explicit material available to a child under the age of 18.

The charges all stem from incidents dating back to Aug. 1, 2024, in Pitt Meadows, according to the records.

Ramsaha was a teacher at Pitt Meadows Secondary School but was “removed from his duties” immediately after administrators learned of the allegations against him, according to a letter that was sent to parents on Friday.

“I understand this news is circulating in the community,” wrote principal Colin Sharpe, in the letter.

“Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority. Within our school, we will continue to focus on caring for and supporting our students, staff, and families as we move forward together as a school community.”

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District said it could not comment on the allegations due to privacy legislation, and because the matter is now before the courts.

Online records show Ramsaha is out on bail, with his next court appearance scheduled on Aug. 21.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Penny Daflos