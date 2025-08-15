Concordia University students launch rocket from northern Quebec

Concordia University is seen in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

A group of students at Concordia University in Montreal has managed to launch a rocket from a remote site in northern Quebec.

Starsailor, a 13-metre liquid-fuel rocket, took off just after 5:30 a.m. this morning.

It’s unclear whether the rocket reached space, as it separated earlier than planned less than a minute after liftoff.

More than 700 Concordia students have contributed to the Starsailor program since it began in 2018.

The launch took place about 250 kilometres north of the Cree community of Mistissini, and the students worked closely with Cree leaders.

If the rocket reached space, it would mark the first space launch from Canadian soil in more than 25 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.