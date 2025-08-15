Helicopter crashes while fighting Long Lake, N.S., wildfires

A helicopter with Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources is seen flying over the area near Eden Lake in Pictou County on May 2, 2025. (CTV Atlantic/Jonathan MacInnis)

A helicopter fighting the Long Lake, N.S., wildfires crashed Friday afternoon, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The helicopter crashed in shallow water around 4:24 p.m., according to DNR.

The pilot was conscious and talking with firefighters, who quickly reached the aircraft. He was rescued and taken for medical assessment around 6 p.m.

Transport Canada, which investigates all aircraft incidents, has been informed about the crashed.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page