More brands of Dubai chocolate recalled in salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios

Various brands of Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate have been recalled due to Salmonella. (CFIA)

More recalls have been issued for a popular type of chocolate after a salmonella outbreak linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says several additional brands of Dubai pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate have been recalled.

The brands are Chocofolie, Chocolato, Chocolats Favoris, Dubai and Vincent Sélection.

The agency says the products were distributed in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and online.

Other products that have been recalled in recent weeks include Habibi brand pistachio kernels, Al Mokhtar Food Centre pistachios, Dubai brand milk chocolate bars and Andalos brand baklava.

At least 52 people have been sickened and 10 people sent to hospital since March after eating contaminated pistachios and baked goods containing the nut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.