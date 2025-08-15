Operation begins to free ship run aground in St. Lawrence River near Montreal

The bulk carrier Morning Orchid is seen on the St. Lawrence River at Sorel-Tracy, Que., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ken Dow / CTV News)

VERCHÈRES — Authorities are unloading a cargo vessel run aground in the St. Lawrence River near Montreal in an attempt to free the ship.

The Federal Yamaska ran aground near Verchères, Que., at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, following a complete loss of engines.

A first attempt to refloat the 180-mere bulk carrier was unsuccessful.

The Canadian Coast Guard says the unloading operation will take several hours and is necessary before a new refloating attempt can be made.

The ship carrying sugar is partially in the channel but other vessels are able to navigate around it.

Coast guard members are on site with Eastern Canada Response Corp., a company that specializes in marine oil spill response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.