Power banks recalled over fire risks: Health Canada

Health Canada has announced a recall on thousands of power banks over a potential fire hazard.

Affected models include ESR HaloLock wireless power banks under model numbers 2G520, 2G505B and 2G512B. According to a recall notice published Thursday, the lithium-ion batteries within the products can overheat, presenting the risk of a fire.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Waymeet Limited for a full refund,” the notice reads. “Dispose of it by contacting your municipality for instructions on how to safely transport and dispose of lithium-ion batteries.”

According to the manufacturer, 9,743 of the affected products were sold nationwide between September 2023 and July of this year, with an additional 24,242 sold in the United States. The power banks were sold online through Amazon and The Home Depot’s website.

As of the end of July, there have been no reported injuries associated with the products, but fires resulting in property damage have been reported five times in Canada and nine times in the United States.

Health Canada reminds consumers that selling, distributing or giving away recalled products is prohibited by law. Those seeking refunds or more information on the power banks can reach the manufacturer at 1-888-990-0280, or via email at support@esrtech.com.

Power Bank recall 1 (Health Canada)

Power Bank Recall 2 (Health Canada)