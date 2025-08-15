Premier Smith, Alberta Next panel face hecklers, supporters at fiery Edmonton event

Although the Alberta Next panel in Edmonton on Thursday was meant to be a discussion about grievances with Ottawa, it struggled to keep participants on topic.

EDMONTON — A travelling panel collecting public feedback on Alberta’s grievances with Ottawa struggled to keep an emotionally-charged crowd on topic at its third summer town hall on Thursday night.

Premier Danielle Smith and members of her Alberta Next panel drew its biggest crowd yet -- nearly 750 people -- in Edmonton to brainstorm about possible future referendum questions.

Division and outrage in the room quickly spilled over into anger, F-bombs, and challenges to Smith’s United Conservative Party government that weren’t on the agenda, from health care to accountability and transparency.

When asked why the UCP had recently removed a requirement for ministers and senior staff to publicly release receipts for expense claims over $100, Smith said something went awry and made an unexpected policy announcement.

The change was supposed to be an effort to keep the location of frequently-used hotels for government trips redacted, she said.

“We’re going to see if we can maybe try to track down what happened and do a reversal,” said Smith.

In her friendly opening remarks, Smith said “when Edmonton speaks, we listen.”

She was met with a flutter of guffaws from one end of the room.

As the lineups to two open mics in the room grew difficult to corral, off-topic questions and comments drew frequent interruptions from the crowd and the moderator, Bruce McAllister.

He soon became the target of vocal disdain. In an effort at crowd control, he compared the behaviour of some in the crowd to that of a toddler in a grocery store throwing a tantrum.

Many who spoke at the mic were critical of the proposals and the panel’s mission.

But most in attendance registered their support for the panel’s six policy ideas in straw polls, including pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan and creating a provincial police force to replace the RCMP.

Some cheered enthusiastically as pre-released videos were projected beside the stage. With a show of hands, the crowd came down in favour of ideas like withholding social services for some immigrants, and reforming federal cash transfers and equalization.

Others in attendance pushed back and got heated over issues like health care.

Some called the government’s videos propaganda, misinformation, or in one case, “disgusting” for appearing to blame newcomers for pressures on housing and social services. Several questioned why the UCP wasn’t focused on addressing more basic public needs.

At one point, one man asked: “Why do we think we should have to fight tooth and nail for our right to health care?”

Smith was soon defending her government’s decision to force many Albertans to pay for COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.

The premier noted that COVID shots are no longer being funded by the federal government, and was met with heckles.

“It’s true,” Smith said, punctuated with some light profanity in a response that was met with applause.

In her closing remarks, she acknowledged the polarization in the room, but insisted Alberta can’t expect to get a fair deal from the federal government “just by sitting down and having tea together.”

“I am all for diplomacy, but you have to be willing to meet people on a two way street,” she said, pointing to federal green electricity policies she has long labelled unachievable.

Smith has said one of the reasons for the panel is to address concerns that are inspiring separatist sentiment in the province.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has said there are provincial grievances with Ottawa that need to be addressed, but has dismissed the panel as a way for Smith to curry favour with extreme elements of her UCP to keep them from splintering off.

He’s also said the government is using it to conjure up unreliable data to support things it already wants to do.

Earlier events were held last month in Red Deer and Edmonton.

All three drew protesters at the gates and inside, dismissals of the panel as a self-serving political exercise meant to stir up discontent and division.

It is now set to host events in Fort McMurray and Lloydminster in two weeks.

