Rainfall slows Vancouver Island wildfire’s growth, brings new challenges

Overnight rainfall has slowed the growth of an out-of-control wildfire that has consumed more than 34 square kilometres of forest on Vancouver Island.

The Mount Underwood fire has triggered local state-of-emergency declarations in and around the city of Port Alberni, where evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire area, approximately 12 kilometres south of the city, received 6.6 millimetres of much-needed rain overnight, with between 10 and 30 centimetres more in the forecast Friday.

“This has lowered fire behaviour to mainly a smouldering ground fire,” the wildfire service said in an update Friday morning.

The agency warned that although the precipitation has slowed the fire’s burn, it also presents challenges for firefighters.

“Heavy rain could affect slope stability and cause issues with rockfalls and danger trees in the area,” the service said.

Rain and fog conditions have also brought poor visibility to the region, potentially hampering an aerial response from firefighting helicopters and airplanes.

More than 500 homes and businesses in the Bamfield area, southwest of the wildfire, have been without electricity since the fire was discovered on Monday.

The power outage is expected to continue until the area has been deemed safe for BC Hydro crews to access.

The main road linking Port Alberni and Bamfield remains closed due to the fire. Bamfield residents can still enter and leave the community via logging roads through Youbou, but the Cowichan Regional Emergency Operations Centre says the route is intended for essential travel only.

Evacuation orders remain in place for properties on the east side of the Alberni Inlet, while evacuation alerts are in effect for some Tseshaht reserve lands and properties in the Cameron Heights area of Port Alberni.

The wildfire service says its priorities in the fire zone continue to be the protection of structures and critical infrastructure north of the fire and the protection of timber to the east.

Crews were successful overnight in bringing the fire’s northwest flank onto accessible terrain through “some small-scale ignitions” where they will begin containment along the new fire line, the service said.

“While rain and cooler conditions are expected, this will not completely suppress the fire,” the agency said. ”It is expected to reduce fire behaviour and assist in slowing growth, dependant on how much rain we receive.”

The Mount Underwood fire is one of 83 wildfires burning in B.C., with six fires currently classified as out of control.