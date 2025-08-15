Tipi stolen from site along Trans Canada Highway

A tipi was stolen from a site by the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday night west of Calgary.

An investigation is underway after a tipi was stolen Wednesday night off the Trans Canada Highway west of Calgary.

Bearspaw First Nation posted the news on its Facebook page Thursday.

“Unfortunately between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. yesterday August 13 some person(s) removed and took one of our four Tipi Canvasses along the Trans Canada just west of Calaway Park,” they wrote.

Stolen tipi, Aug. 14, 2025 Bearspaw First Nation are investigating after a tipi was stolen from a site west of Calgary on Wednesday, Aug. 13. (Photo: Facebook/Bearspaw First Nation)

“The Bearspaw First Nation is asking for the return of the canvas. Any tips on who took it can be made to Cochrane RCMP 403-932-2211, or contact Stoney Tribal Security Services at 403-881-2666.

“We will be taking down the remaining three tipis out of caution,” they added.

“Isniyes.”