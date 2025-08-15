Wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia have residents on high alert

A water bomber provides a steady steam of water to assist crews on the ground at the Paddy's Pond wildfire, just outside St. John's, N.L., on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — Thousands are out of their homes, and many more are on alert to evacuate as wildfires continue to rage across Atlantic Canada.

Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have expanded an evacuation alert along the Bay De Verde Peninsula as the Kingston wildfire burns nearby.

The community of Job’s Cove in Newfoundland is affected by the expanded evacuation alert for the wildfire, which is considered out-of-control and is now more than 90 square kilometres in size.

The Kingston fire is the largest in the province and has forced more than 3,000 people from their homes.

In Nova Scotia, the County of Annapolis expanded an evacuation order in the West Dalhousie area on Thursday night after a lightning strike triggered an intense, out-of-control wildfire.

The wildfire is around three square kilometres in size and is one of 11 currently burning across the province.

Wildfires are also burning in New Brunswick, including an out-of-control blaze near Miramichi that has swelled to nearly 14 square kilometres in size since it was first detected on Aug. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.