Heavy rain breaks 113-year-old record in Vancouver

An unusual weather system for August is bringing heavy rain to much of the South Coast.

It was the wettest Aug. 15 in more than a century at the weather station at Vancouver International Airport on Friday, as heavy rain drenched much of B.C.’s South Coast.

According to Environment Canada, 43.2 millimetres of rain fell late Thursday evening and Friday at YVR, close to double the previous daily rainfall record of 26.9 millimetres recorded back in 1912.

Records were also smashed in Abbotsford, Squamish, and West Vancouver on Friday, each surpassing their previous Aug. 15 precipitation highs by a wide margin.

Abbotsford received 55.8 millimetres, compared to 18 millimetres in 1999, Squamish got 36.8 millimetres breaking a record of 14.4 millimetres from 1988, and a whopping 80.6 millimetres fell in West Vancouver, after a previous high of 38.4 millimetres in 1999.

The most rainfall recorded in Metro Vancouver was in Coquitlam, which was drenched with 95.4 millimetres. Port Mellon in the Howe Sound received the highest total in the province with 123.2 millimetres.

Possible showers continue to be in the forecast for the region Saturday and Sunday, however all rainfall warnings have been lifted.

The “unseasonably moisture-laden frontal system” was a welcome surprise on the wildfire front, helping reduce fire activity on a major blaze burning on Vancouver Island.

In an update Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service said continuing below-seasonal temperatures and variable precipitation will reduce the likelihood of significant fire behaviour.

As of Saturday morning, there were 76 active wildfires burning in B.C. and only four were classified as out of control.