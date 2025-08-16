Tens of thousands pack the streets for P.E.I.’s Gold Cup Parade

Tens of thousands of people have filled the streets of Charlottetown for the Gold Cup Parade. Maria Sarrouh reports.

There were big grins and bagpipes blaring for blocks as the RCMP’s band marched in downtown Charlottetown, kicking off the Gold Cup Parade.

It’s a big summer tradition on Prince Edward Island, and according to organizers, the largest parade east of Montreal. On Friday, tens of thousands of people filled the streets.

From the front row, lots of little hands waved.

“There’s a lot of fun stuff,” said Sebastien Cairo, aged 7.

“Our family is here, and we get to see some of the people who help our communities,” said his brother, Mathis Cairo.

Morgan McWilliams was in the crowd with her family.

“Just seeing all the firefighters,” she said, describing her favourite part of the parade.

Some workers on the Island got the day off. Others took a break to watch, including construction crews.

People set up their lawn chairs long before the fun started, saving a seat for themselves and furry friends.

For many, it’s a homecoming.

“I’m home visiting because I just moved away,” said Elizabeth Ward, who moved from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia a year and a half ago.

“I’ve been coming now for 19 years,” said her friend Mary Jane Victory, who’s from Ontario.

“(It’s) kind of a nostalgic feeling, coming back to watch it as an adult,” said Catherine Reid, adding she spent several years living away, and is happy to be back.

The parade featured nearly 70 floats from communities across the country. The Burlington Teen Tour Band travelled all the way from Ontario; members of the province’s Mi’kmaw community danced through the streets, fitting the year’s theme of “Let the Music Move You.”

P.E.I musician Lennie Gallant was the parade marshal, while The Island Shrine Club — a fraternity based on fun, fellowship and Masonic principles — also road through the streets. Kent Building Supplies flew a giant balloon Pink Panther.

With tourists coming into town, the parade helps small businesses, but the benefits go beyond that.

“There’s the economic spinoffs, but there’s the cultural spinoffs too,” said Derek Tweel, who is responsible for Gold Cup Parade committee logistics. “You’ll see floats from the Chinese society, and it keeps going.”

The parade dates back to 1962. It’s an important part of P.E.I.’s Old Home Week, a showcase of the province’s agriculture and harness racing industries.

“We have company from Nunavut and wanted to make sure that they experience some of Old Home Week,” said Marilyn Neily.

“We’ve been coming to the parade since I was a little kid, and my daughter this year is actually a banner carrier,” said Kari MacDonald.

The festivities continue Saturday at the Gold Cup and Saucer, the region’s most celebrated harness racing event. At Charlottetown Driving Park, the fastest horses and drivers from Eastern Canada will line up just before midnight to compete for the $100,000 final prize.