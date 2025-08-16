This USB charging station poses ‘unreasonable risk of electrical shock’: Health Canada

Health Canada is warning against the use of a USB charging station after determining it “poses an unreasonable risk of electrical shock.”

In a consumer product advisory released Friday, Health Canada said that the product was sold on Amazon.ca, but has since been removed. Online, the product can be bought in either black or white variants.

“Consumers who have this affected product should immediately stop using the affected product and dispose of the product in accordance with municipal electronic waste requirements.” Health Canada’s said in their advisory.

Amazon.ca told Health Canada that only eight units have been sold in Canada, with two incidents reported. Health Canada says no injures have been reported to them.

The particular charging station can be identified by its model number, YC-A10, which can be found on its underside. The product is manufactured in China.

Charging station alert The product can be bought in either black or white colour schemes. (Credit: Health Canada)

Health Canada has not recalled the product, instead only issuing an alert .

While the product is no longer available in Amazon’s Canadian store, it can still be purchased on the American site, Amazon.com. The product has positive reviews with over 75 per cent of reviewers giving it five stars. On average, the product earns 4.6 stars out five from reviewers.