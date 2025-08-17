Air Canada passengers still scrambling to rebook as labour dispute grounds flights

Air Canada employees and union members protest outside the Air Canada headquarters in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, after the federal government intervened in the labour dispute between the airline and the union representing its flight attendants, ordering binding arbitration and operations to resume. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Air passengers are still scrambling to rebook their flights home as a labour dispute between Air Canada and the union representing more than 10,000 flight attendants continued to ground planes around the world.

James Hart and Zahara Virani came to Toronto from Calgary for what they thought would be a fun weekend.

But now they’re having to miss work and pay $2,600 to fly with another airline after their Air Canada flight was cancelled amid the strike and lockout that began Saturday.

Virani says she doesn’t blame the flight attendants, and is disappointed in Air Canada for not reaching a deal with its workers.

The union representing more than 10,000 flight attendants says the workers plan to remain on strike even after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered both parties back to work by 2 p.m. ET today.

Air Canada had said it would restart flights later today, but now says it is pushing back that plan until Monday after the union’s announcement.

The Canadian Press