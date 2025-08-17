Could one of Canada’s best toy stores be in small town Saskatchewan?

WATCH: Every toy, every puzzle, and every type of candy you could ever want exists in this small town Saskatchewan store. Angela Stewart has more.

When you walk through the doors of Cowtown Kids Toy & Candy in Maple Creek, you’re immediately surrounded by bright and vibrant colors and packed shelves.

The shelves are stocked with thousands of toys, collectibles and candy.

It’s estimated there are over 35,000 toys and collectibles throughout the store, with 70 new toys being added daily.

Sask. toy store Nostalgia, toys and collectibles, among many other treasures, fill the shelves at Saskatchewan's largest independent toy store. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

“That’s over the course of the years. So, not all of those products that we [have] stick around for a long time but what it means is if someone comes once a year, they’re getting thousands of items that they never saw the last time they were at the store here,” said Bob Siemens, the owner and operator of Cowtown Kids Toy & Candy.

Cowtown Kids Toy & Candy has been operating for the last 10 years out of a building on Maple Creek’s main street.

“People come in and they’re just like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this is all here.’ I mean, people told me about it, but it’s just it’s totally different when you can step in and experience it,” Siemens explained.

Siemens said he works with about 200 different companies to get so much stock.

“Some of those companies might represent multiple companies within themselves. It’s a lot of work and constant journey to find those,” he said.

Siemens and his wife Kara bought the building in 2014, with the store opening to customers in 2015.

“Seeing the idea of the history and using wooden crates, the decor to display product that really, kind of spurred on and so we just started with a very small offering on the main floor and then to what it’s grown into today,” he said.

Sask. toy store Bob Siemens and his wife, Kara, opened the toy store to customers in 2015, after buying the building in 2014. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Since its opening, the store has expanded into multiple areas throughout.

“We also built on the back of our main building to add more space for our games room and our farm room upstairs.”

Upstairs, there are even 12,000 puzzles displayed, making it one of the biggest puzzle displays in Canada.

“This is the world’s largest commercially produced puzzle. It’s a 60,000 piece. If you were to assemble, it would be 29 feet long,” Siemens said.

Sask. toy store The store holds a 60,000 piece puzzle that would be 29 feet long when assembled. (Angela Stewart / CTV News)

The store is now to be considered as Saskatchewan’s largest independent toy store.

“It’s been just great to be able to latch on to that title is the largest independent toy store,” Siemens said.

Family expansion

Over time, the family began adding even more stores. They operate their business out of four buildings, all within doors apart.

“The building next door to the toy store is the candy ice cream shop. Three buildings down from the toy store is the bookstore and then across the street and down is Old Town Plush.”

Sask. toy store The family operates their business out of four buildings, the toy store, a candy ice cream shop, a book store, and Old Town Plush. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

All dependent on the time of year, but Siemens said they have between eight to 12 staff members helping to run their businesses.

“It does fluctuate. We work with a lot of several of our staff members, they possibly have other jobs or other family commitments.”

‘I’m standing in the old jail cell’

The main store has had many uses over the years, standard for a building that’s more than a 100-years-old.

“The one part that we’re standing in right now was built in 1910. It was Gillett Saddlery and Harness shop. Then in 1912, the second part of the building was built, and it was Burgess Hardware. In 1923, they turned it into the provincial building, and they added a jail cell.”

Today, much of the old building still exists, including the original brick and the tin ceiling.

‘I like looking at all the cool toys’

While much has changed over the years, the biggest joy comes from its smallest customers.

Joann Haughian who lives near Maple Creek said she brings her kids to the store quite often.

Sask. toy store The toy store welcomes plenty of young visitors. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

“We don’t go to the city hardly for anything when it comes to any toy or any need we need for the kids in that way, for entertainment. It’s always fun to watch them find new things here and we find something new every time we come.”

She said she enjoys looking for new games in the game room.

“We definitely got some games from the game room. It’s one of our adult favorite places.”

The store not only attracts little ones, but older visitors will also often come across nostalgic toys too.

“But you’d like that. The police car. Meccano. That’s kind of neat,” said one customer with her husband.

“I’ve seen many times where parents or grandparents, have experienced the product and they want to share it,” Siemens explained.

Sask. toy store

New expansions

Siemens and his staff are working on a smaller scale expansion for the store.

“As much as I love working and running my stores, there’s always that part of me is like, okay, what’s next?”

They remain focused on what matters most, keeping the fun alive in everyone who walks through the door.

“It’s creating space that brings out so much joy in people when they get to experience it,” he added.