Michigan man pleads guilty after catching and retaining 72 yellow perch on Lake Simcoe

Two yellow perch caught through the ice while fishing a lake. Photo Credit USFWS.

A U.S. angler has been fined and banned from fishing in Ontario after being caught in the winter with more than 20 fish over the legal limit on Lake Simcoe.

The Midland, Michigan, man pleaded guilty to catching and retaining 22 yellow perch over the legal limit. He was fined $2,000 and prohibited from obtaining a fishing licence or participating in any fishing-related activities around the province for the next two years.

According to the Ontario Government, all fishing equipment used at the time has also been forfeited to the Crown.

The province says it is safeguarding fish populations in Lake Simcoe by ensuring everyone follows the legal catch and retain limits.

In February, a conservation officer encountered the man while ice fishing near Beaverton, Ont. After an inspection, the officer made a shocking discovery. The fisherman had 72 yellow perch, exceeding the daily sport fishing licence quota of 50.

The case was heard by the court in Whitby in April.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, the public can call the ministry TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.