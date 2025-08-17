Ontario man fined for illegally camping too long on Crown land

A northern Ontario man has been fined $2,500 for illegally camping on Crown land and leaving litter behind, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced Friday.
Ryan Robichaud was convicted of failing to vacate public lands after the permitted 21-day period and unlawfully depositing litter. The charges stemmed from an investigation into a camper trailer parked on Crown land off Notman Road in Stewart Township.
Trailer remained for months, site littered with garbage
Court heard that conservation officers responded to reports of a trailer occupying public land and found a large camper parked on the site.
“The site surrounding the area was littered with garbage,” the ministry said in a court bulletin. “The camper trailer remained in the same location throughout the summer into September and was not moved.”
Under Ontario regulations, campers on Crown land must relocate after 21 days to allow others access and reduce environmental impact. Littering on public land is also prohibited.
Government stresses compliance with land-use rules
Justice of the Peace Madeleine Paul presided over the case in North Bay on April 24.
The ministry emphasized its commitment to enforcing land-use policies.
“The Ontario government is safeguarding public lands by ensuring individuals adhere to camping period rules and keep sites clean of litter,” the court bulletin read.
Authorities say the fine serves as a reminder to campers to follow Crown land regulations to preserve access and environmental integrity.
To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
