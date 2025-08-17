Ontario man fined for illegally camping too long on Crown land

Conservation officer Ron Arnold talks about a northern Ontario man convicted of failing to vacate Crown land after the 21 days permitted by law.

A northern Ontario man has been fined $2,500 for illegally camping on Crown land and leaving litter behind, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced Friday.

Ryan Robichaud was convicted of failing to vacate public lands after the permitted 21-day period and unlawfully depositing litter. The charges stemmed from an investigation into a camper trailer parked on Crown land off Notman Road in Stewart Township.

Trailer remained for months, site littered with garbage

Court heard that conservation officers responded to reports of a trailer occupying public land and found a large camper parked on the site.

“The site surrounding the area was littered with garbage,” the ministry said in a court bulletin. “The camper trailer remained in the same location throughout the summer into September and was not moved.”

Ontario MNR conservation officer An undated image of an Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources conservation officer in their vehicle working. (File photo/Supplied/Ministry of Natural Resources)

Under Ontario regulations, campers on Crown land must relocate after 21 days to allow others access and reduce environmental impact. Littering on public land is also prohibited.

Government stresses compliance with land-use rules

Justice of the Peace Madeleine Paul presided over the case in North Bay on April 24.

Ministry of Natural Resources - concervation officer vehicle An undated photo of a Ministry of Natural Resources concervation officer vehicle parked on a dirt road in a wooded area. (File photo/Supplied/Ministry of Natural Resources)

The ministry emphasized its commitment to enforcing land-use policies.

“The Ontario government is safeguarding public lands by ensuring individuals adhere to camping period rules and keep sites clean of litter,” the court bulletin read.

Authorities say the fine serves as a reminder to campers to follow Crown land regulations to preserve access and environmental integrity.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

For more information about unsolved cases, click here.