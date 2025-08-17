Swimmer drowns in Silver Lake after jumping out of canoe

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old man has died after drowning at Silver Lake Provincial Park this weekend.

Police say officers were called for reports of a swimmer that had gone missing after jumping out of a canoe into the water at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The OPP Marine Unit and firefighters were called to aid in the search.

The man was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

Silver Lake Provincial Park is located about 110 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.