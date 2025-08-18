Barrie’s encampment gloom erased in shadow of double murder case

On Monday morning, excavators and loaders rumbled across the land, digging through piles of debris and garbage.

Recycling bins spilled over with waste, broken tents sank into the mud, and toppled man-made structures sat abandoned as crews swarmed the site for a massive cleanup.

On Monday morning, excavators and loaders rumbled across the land, digging through piles of debris and garbage. Contractors in yellow vests were observed by CTV News hauling away wreckage while heavy equipment tore down collapsed structures and broken tree branches.

After weeks of being cordoned off, the City of Barrie is making its move in cleaning out the property.

Wreckage Contractors in yellow vests haul away wreckage at the encampment near Barrie's downtown on Aug., 18, 2025. (CTV News/ Luke Simard)

The once lively homeless site, tucked in a wooded area between Victoria Street, John Street, and Anne Street South, was home to nearly 60 people. Today, it remains the spotlight of the city’s gloom.

Police first cordoned off the encampment on July 30, remaining hush on a months-long investigation that has since taken a disturbing turn.

Investigators now believe Robert Ladouceur, known on the block as “Tattoo Rob,” is responsible for the deaths of William “Blake” Robinson, 45, and David Kyle Cheesequay, 41. Both men had confusing pasts and criminal records; whether the victims were connected to Ladouceur remains a blur.

Homicide Victims David Kyle Cheesequay (L) and William ‘Blake’ Robinson (R) are believed to be victims of a homicide in Barrie, Ont. (Facebook)

The area, once under investigation, stretched beyond Barrie, reaching Huntsville and northern Simcoe County, where suspected human remains were discovered and sent to forensics for testing. City officials expect this greenspace to remain closed for months, with cleanup costs projected to be hefty.

The urgent displacement triggered emergency funding, allowing the County of Simcoe to open temporary shelter spaces for all of the people dislodged.

The county says they are in the process of creating additional space across its system to support people who have been staying at or visiting the Anne Street encampment. The accurate assessment of members needing housing is 44.

Majority of those people are actively engaged with outreach and are aware of the available supports and temporary 24-hour indoor evacuation site options.

Since the traumatic discovery, Barrie’s mayor has pushed for action at the provincial level to deal with encampments within municipalities.

Robert Ladouceur Robert Ladouceur, 52, who also goes by 'Tattoo Rob.' (Artist Rendering/Linda Laforge)

The accused, Ladouceur, was arrested earlier this month on weapons charges and for fleeing from police. After two court appearances from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, he is facing charges including first- and second-degree murder, indignity to a body, and multiple weapons and drug-related offences. These allegations have not been proven in court.

Barrie police have made it clear that no additional details will be released until August 26, when a news conference is scheduled at Barrie Police Headquarters.

Now, cleanup remains the focus of the dark encampment site as heaps of rotting trash, moldy wood, and former residents’ belongings are removed from the once buzzing site.

Related