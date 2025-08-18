First-ever tick-transmitted Rocky Mountain fever case confirmed in Quebec’s Eastern Townships

Doctors in Quebec’s Eastern Townships have found what they think is the first case of Rocky Mountain fever transmitted in the province.

Doctors in Quebec’s Eastern Townships have found what they think is the first case of Rocky Mountain fever transmitted in the province.

The infection is a bacterial disease transmitted by the Dermacentor tick, also known as the “American dog” tick, and it does not transmit Lyme disease.

Rocky Mountain fever is common across most of the United States, but it’s never been seen in Quebec.

“Initial symptoms include fever, severe headaches, confusion [...] There have been several reported deaths from this infection,” Dr. Alex Carignan told Noovo Info. Carignan holds the research chair in Lyme disease and emerging infections at Sherbrooke University.

Dermacentor tick The Dermacentor or "American dog" tick is believed to have transmitted the first-ever case of Rocky Mountain fever in Quebec. (INSPQ)

Carignan said an infection was expected, but not so soon.

If not treated, the disease can lead to amputations, hearing loss and brain damage.

The infected patient in the Eastern Townships was treated with doxycycline, the same antibiotic used for Lyme disease, and Carignan said she responded well to the treatment.

Infection from tick bite A patient in the Eastern Townships was infected with Rocky Mountain fever after being bitten by a Dermacentor tick. (INSPQ)

The Dermacentor tick has been reported throughout Quebec on the eTick app and website.

There have been 819 reported ticks on the app in 2025.

The eTick project allows anyone to send photos of ticks via the app or site so experts can identify them.

New tick-borne infections have been logged in recent years with the arrival of new species.

“This is a new reality. We have no choice but to face it. It doesn’t worry me, but I think it’s important to talk about it to raise awareness among both the general public and people in the health care field,” says Dr. Carignan.

As summer heats up, so do health risks: Public health officials warn of ticks and mosquitoes With warmer, wetter weather settling in, Quebec public health officials are urging residents to take precautions against ticks and mosquitoes.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) recommends the following protection measures when engaging in outdoor activities:

Stay on designated trails and out of tall grass, dead leaf cover and other places where ticks thrive.

Wear long, light-coloured clothing.

Tuck your pant legs into your socks and wear closed shoes.

Apply insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin to exposed skin.

After outdoor activities in risk areas, the following is advised:

Take a shower immediately to dislodge any ticks that are not attached.

Examine skin, clothing and pets.

To remove a tick, use fine-tipped tweezers. Visit Quebec’s official page for safe removal tips.

Visit a doctor if symptoms occur.

With files from Noovo Info.