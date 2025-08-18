Hurricane Erin not expected to make landfall in Canada, but will likely impact coastal areas

A strengthened Hurricane Erin pelted parts of the Caribbean and is expected to create dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. eastern coast this week.

Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall in Canada, according to modelling from Environment Canada’s Canadian Hurricane Centre.

The Category 4 storm is currently near the Bahamas after lashing parts of the Caribbean with heavy rains and strong winds over the weekend.

While the hurricane is not anticipated to make landfall in Canada, coastal areas are still likely to face effects such as rip currents and high surf as the storm approaches the Atlantic provinces on Friday, potentially posing a danger to swimmers.

Hurricane Erin (Canadian Hurricane Centre)

Retired Environment Canada climatologist David Phillips says Erin is the “first major hurricane of what is predicted to be an active tropical storm season.”

“An indirect effect of Erin is that the storm might affect the ridge of high pressure which has given us the warm dry summer we have had in the East,” Phillips added. “The atmospheric circulation may be scrambled by Erin’s presence and we might see a return to more typical August-September weather for the end of summer.”

The hurricane is currently expected to dissipate over the north Atlantic early Saturday morning.