Miramichi-area fire now considered contained; 36 active wildfires in N.B.

A wildfire that has been burning in the Miramichi, N.B., area for almost two weeks is now considered contained.

The New Brunswick government issued an update on the wildfire situation in the province Monday morning.

“Old Field Road is now classified as contained, which indicates the fire is surrounded by barriers like bulldozer breaks or hose lines, which are expected to keep it from spreading further if firefighting efforts continue,” said the government.

“However, fire is still actively burning on some or all edges, and it could potentially jump or spread.”

The Oldfield Road fire first started on Aug. 6. It was last estimated to be roughly 1,402 hectares.

36 active wildfires

There are now 36 active wildfires in New Brunswick, down from 39 active fires on Sunday.

The province says six of those fires are considered out of control:

250 – Chief’s

273 – Lovalls Lake

256 – Beaver Lake Stream

270 – Jacquet River PNA

278 – Hells Gate

281 – Jacquet River

Of the rest:

one is under control

eight are contained

six are being monitored

15 are being patrolled

“Even though some rain fell in areas of the province, wildfire danger remains high,” said the province in its update Monday morning.

“Quick rain showers only dampen the surface, while the dry material underneath can still ignite easily. Sun and wind can dry out that moisture within hours, creating dangerous conditions again.”

No structures have been lost and, as of Friday, there had been no serious injuries, though the Department of Natural Resources said about seven firefighters had been treated for heat exhaustion.

The New Brunswick government will provide an update on the wildfire situation during a news conference at 2 p.m. local time. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca will be livestreaming the news conference.

Meanwhile, the province has created a new phone line for people who have questions about the wildfire: 1-833-301-0334. Information is also available on the Fire Watch page and the Public Fires Dashboard.

Evacuations

There are no evacuation orders in effect at this time.

Residents living in areas close to wildfire activity are advised to be prepared to evacuate on short notice and prepare an emergency kit just in case.

The kit should include necessities for at least 72 hours, such as:

water

food

flashlight

radio

batteries

first aid

masks (for smoke filtration)

prescription medications

pet food

“Wildfires can move quickly, and not everyone may be able to get information or leave safely on their own. During an evacuation, take a moment to check on those around you,” reads a news release from the government.

“Lend a hand where you can, and have your own plan ready to go.”

Advisory vs alert

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization wants to make sure residents understand the difference between two different terms – evacuation advisory and evacuation alert.

“Evacuation advisory - Be ready to leave on short notice. Pack essentials (ID, medication, pets, emergency kit) and be prepared to go quickly if conditions change,” reads a post on social media from the organization.

“Evacuation alert - Leave immediately. This means the wildfire poses an imminent risk. Follow the instructions in the Alert Ready notification and go to the designated safe location. Staying informed helps you act quickly and safely.”

Air Quality

Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the Miramichi area as smoke from the wildfire reduces local air quality. https://weather.gc.ca/

Air quality issues can cause eye or throat irritation and shortness of breath. The city says to contact a physician or Tele-Care 811 if symptoms worsen and to call 911 if you are in severe distress.

Vulnerable groups include:

infants

children

pregnant women

older adults

smokers

people with chronic heart/lung disease

Residents are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed and limit time spent outdoors.

Wildlife

The province is warning residents that the fires are pushing wildlife into unfamiliar areas.

“For your own protection, do not approach or feed wild animals. Drive cautiously near fire zones to avoid collisions, especially with moose, deer, and bears,” reads a social media post by the province.

If large or dangerous wildlife is spotted near homes or roads the province asks residents to call DNR at 1-833-301-0334.

Woods and fire bans in effect

A provincewide burn ban is in effect and all Crown lands are closed.

Residents are not allowed to hike, camp, fish or use vehicles in the woods at this time, and all trail systems through the woods are off-limits.

Camping is only allowed in official campgrounds, but the province is asking people to reconsider their camping plans until the forest fire risk decreases.

Private property owners are being encouraged to follow the same restrictions.

Forestry operations such as harvesting, forwarding, skidding, scarification, chipping and all pre-commercial thinning and cleaning, are also prohibited.

Wildfire status

When wildfires burn, the following terms are used to describe their status:

out of control – still spreading and not contained

being monitored – a known, out-of-control fire that is not immediately threatening life or infrastructure, monitored by aircraft or satellite with no resources currently assigned

contained – surrounded by barriers, such as lakes, roads, and fire lines, but still burning and could spread

under control – surrounded and stable; low activity, minimal risk of escape

being patrolled – contained with little to no fire activity; crews monitoring hotspots

out – fully extinguished; no smoke for at least 24 hours

fire of note – a fire requiring significant resources or threatening homes or critical infrastructure

