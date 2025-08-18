Nova Scotia’s Long Lake wildfire grows to an estimated 1,977 hectares

Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the out-of-control wildfire in the West Dalhousie, N.S., area has grown to an estimated 1,977 hectares.

The Long Lake wildfires complex has grown to an estimated 1977 hectares. It has advanced past Godfrey Lake to the intersection of Fairns and West Dalhousie roads on one side, and to the south side of Spectacle Lakes on the other. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jDH69Ul5GD — Natural Resources (@NS_DNR) August 17, 2025

The department said in an update Sunday night the Long Lake fire has advanced past Godfrey Lake to the intersection of Fairns and West Dalhousie roads on one side and to the south side of Spectacle Lakes on the other side.

The department previously said the wind had shifted on Sunday, causing the fire to move toward the West Dalhousie Road area

At last update, 77 DNR crew members were at the scene along with 120 local firefighters. Twenty crew members from Ontario and five from Prince Edward Island were also at the scene.

Contracted helicopter West Dalhousie A contracted helicopter drops water on the Long Lake wildfires complex in the West Dalhousie, N.S., area. (Government of Nova Scotia)

Two contracted helicopters were dropping water. Four water-skimmer aircraft from the Northwest Territories were diverted to knock down a new fire at Simonds Lake in Digby County Sunday night.

There have been no reports of structure damage so far. The firefighters are working to save homes and sprinklers are also being used.

DNR says it will provide another update on the fire Monday morning.

Forest protection director Jim Rudderham and Dave Steeves, a spokesman for the Natural Resources Department, will also address the Nova Scotia wildfire situation during an afternoon update.

Officials believe the wildfire, which began burning last Wednesday, was caused by a lightning strike.

Federal government providing assistance

The federal government said Sunday it will be providing assistance with the active wildfires in the province.

Long Lake smoke Smoke from the Long Lake wildfires complex billows into the air in the West Dalhousie, N.S., area. (Government of Nova Scotia)

“I have approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Nova Scotia to provide resources to support wildfire suppression efforts,” said Federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski in a statement.

“Public Safety’s Government Operations Centre is working with the Canadian Armed Forces and other partners to deploy all necessary federal resources and ensure Nova Scotia has the support it needs. I continue to remain in close contact with my counterpart in Nova Scotia as the situation evolves.”

State of local emergency

The Long Lake wildfire prompted the Municipality of the County of Annapolis to declare a state of local emergency on Saturday.

The municipal state of local emergency is in effect for a week, unless renewed or terminated sooner.

Residents are asked to follow all official instructions and directives from emergency officials. The declaration also prohibits the inflation of prices for essential goods and services.

Residents are being urged to monitor official updates from the Annapolis Regional Emergency Management Organization (REMO) and other official government sources or call 1-833-806-1515 for public information related to the wildfire and evacuation supports.

Long Lake wildfires complex The Long Lake wildfires complex in Nova Scotia is pictured behind the West Dalhousie Community Centre. (Source: Facebook/nsgov)

Shelter relocated

The reception and shelter for Long Lake evacuees was relocated over the weekend from the Bridgetown Fire Hall to the Nova Scotia Community College Annapolis Valley Campus at 295 Commercial St. in Middleton.

The first round of evacuations happened Thursday morning, for civic addresses #4094 to #5315 on West Dalhousie Road.

Another evacuation order was issued Thursday night for the following residents:

Dalhousie Road intersection to 484 Morse Road

West Dalhousie Road #4530 to #6186

Thorne Road 2648 to 3408

Medicraft Lane 122, 126, 126 (Unit 2)

In total, 107 homes were evacuated.

The evacuation zone did not expand over the weekend, however DNR has warned that more evacuations may be possible.

Long Lake wildfires smoke Smoke from the Long Lake wildfires complex is pictured billowing into the air in the West Dalhousie area. (Government of Nova Scotia)

Air quality statement

An air quality statement remains in effect for Annapolis County due to the wildfires, which are reducing local air quality.

People in the area are encouraged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Contracted helicopter Long Lake A contracted helicopter moves toward the Long Lake wildfires complex in the West Dalhousie, N.S., area. (Government of Nova Scotia)

Nova Scotia’s Department of Emergency Management has warned people in other parts of Nova Scotia that they would smell smoke from the Long Lake wildfire.

“Please keep that in mind if you suspect a fire in your community. If you notice visible flames, a column of smoke with a defined source, black/brown smoke, or any other indication of an active fire, call 911 or the Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-565-2224,” it said in a post on X.

The Long Lake wildfire remains out of control and the wind direction has shifted, so people in other parts of Nova Scotia will smell the smoke. Please keep that in mind if you suspect a fire in your community. (1/2) — Nova Scotia Emergency Management (@NSEmergency) August 17, 2025

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jennifer Heudes.

