3.6-magnitude earthquake ‘lightly felt’ on Vancouver Island

An Earthquakes Canada map shows the approximate location of an earthquake off Vancouver Island on Monday, Aug. 18.

A small earthquake hit off the coast of Vancouver Island Monday evening.

Earthquakes Canada initially listed its magnitude as 4.1, but later revised it to 3.6.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, Earthquakes Canada said.

The shaking happened just after 7:15 p.m. about 18 kilometres southeast of Port Renfrew and registered at a depth of 30 kilometres, according to officials.

The tremor was “lightly felt” for residents of southern Vancouver Island, the incident summary says.