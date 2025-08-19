‘A very difficult situation’: N.S. Long Lake wildfire nears one-week mark

Brianne Foley speaks with Deputy Warden Dustin Enslow for the latest on the wildfires burning in the West Dalhousie, N.S., area.

The wildfire in the West Dalhousie, N.S., area continues to burn out of control nearly one week after it began. While it has grown to more than 3,200 hectares, the evacuation area has not expanded.

Dustin Enslow, deputy warden and councillor for Annapolis County District 3, says the notice is still in place for 107 homes, which affects about 215 people.

“As of right now, everyone has departed. It’s just a very difficult situation,” he told CTV Atlantic’s Brianne Foley.

The first round of evacuations happened Thursday morning for civic addresses #4094 to #5315 on West Dalhousie Road.

Another evacuation order was issued that night for the following residents:

Dalhousie Road intersection to 484 Morse Road

West Dalhousie Road #4530 to #6186

Thorne Road 2648 to 3408

Medicraft Lane 122, 126, 126 (Unit 2)

“We’re well now past the 72-hour mark, which opens up another avenue of anxiety for the individuals because what we usually do is tell people to have their 72-hour kit prepared for any type of emergency,” Enslow said.

The reception and shelter for the Long Lake wildfire evacuees was moved over the weekend to the Nova Scotia Community College Annapolis Valley Campus in Middleton.

Middleton Red Cross A Red Cross sign is pictured outside the Nova Scotia Community College Annapolis Valley Campus in Middleton. (Callum Smith/CTV Atlantic)

Enslow said he is seeing a lot of people utilizing the daytime services, like meals.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve been having a great working relationship with the Red Cross and Salvation Army, so they’ve been putting on three meals a day and we’ve been seeing great turnout for that,” he said. “For the overnight shelter piece, we’ve only been seeing a few people utilize it ... so we’re looking at changing the hours to better support the individuals that need it.”

The municipality’s next update with fire officials is expected Tuesday morning.

“Every day at 10:30 we get our first morning briefing and then we get really rolling for the day. We’re finding that the morning is a little bit more slower pace than the afternoon, because usually the forest fire calms down a little bit in the evening based on what the weather is, and then it picks up throughout the day as it gets warmer,” Enslow said.

He added emotions in the area are “extremely high.”

“As you can imagine, the people that were evacuated, just the fact that they’re not in their normal place and they’re not doing their normal routine is stressful enough, so on top of this the worry about what’s going on with their house and their property, but overall the emotions are good it seems,” he said.

“(DNR) is taking the lead and dealing with the front-line stuff and the municipality is managing all the behind-the-scenes logistical stuff to support the residents of the municipality because at the end of the day it’s the residents of the county that are affected by this emergency and we’re going to be the ones that have to pick up the pieces and support the people moving forward.”

Enslow emphasized anyone who has been evacuated needs to register with the Red Cross.

“There’s still quite a few people who have not registered. It’s just for us to be able to get updated information to you as well as providing any type of support possible,” he said.

There have been no reports of damage to homes at this time, but a few campers and trailers have been lost.

Officials believe the wildfire, which began burning last Wednesday, was caused by a lightning strike.

Long Lake wildfires smoke Smoke from the Long Lake wildfires complex is pictured billowing into the air in the West Dalhousie area. (Government of Nova Scotia)

State of local emergency

The wildfire prompted the Municipality of the County of Annapolis to declare a state of local emergency on Saturday.

The municipal state of local emergency is in effect for a week, unless renewed or terminated sooner.

Residents are asked to follow all official instructions and directives from emergency officials. The declaration also prohibits the inflation of prices for essential goods and services.

Residents are being urged to monitor official updates from the Annapolis Regional Emergency Management Organization (REMO) and other official government sources or call 1-833-806-1515 for public information related to the wildfire and evacuation supports.

Long Lake smoke Smoke from the Long Lake wildfires complex billows into the air in the West Dalhousie, N.S., area. (Government of Nova Scotia)

Air quality statement expands

An air quality statement remains in effect for Annapolis County due to the wildfire, which is reducing local air quality.

The statement also now includes Queens County.

People in the area are encouraged to keep their windows and doors closed.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page