Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre headed back to Parliament

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will represent the central Alberta riding of Battle River-Crowfoot after winning Monday night’s byelection.

As of 10 p.m. local time, with nearly 35 per cent of polls counted, Elections Canada showed Poilievre as having more than 80 per cent of the vote.

The next closest candidate had less than 10 per cent of the vote.

Declaring his victory, Poilievre thanked former MP Damien Kurek, who won the riding in the general election with 83 per cent of the vote but stepped aside so his party leader could run.

Poilievre lost his Ottawa-area seat in April, which he had held for 20 years.

Poilievre said Kurek’s “gracious sacrifice has made this moment possible.”

Then, Poilievre talked next steps.

“Conservatives have our work cut out for us,” he said to the assembled crowd.

“This fall, as Parliament returns, we will not only oppose out-of-control Liberal inflation, crime, immigration, cost of living and housing prices, but we will propose real solutions for safe streets, secure borders, a stronger and sovereign country with bigger take-home pay for our people.

“We’ll put Canada first, and we’ll do so in a way that will make our people self-reliant and make our people capable of earning paycheques that buy affordable food and homes in safe neighbourhoods.”

Political analyst Lori Williams said Poilievre’s outcome is close enough to Kurek’s.

“That’s probably enough to at least avoid adding questions as to his suitability for the leadership,” she said.

“The next step is going to be the campaigning he does between now and when Parliament resumes and how he conducts himself. ... The challenge for him is to look prime ministerial, and the polls are still showing that many more Canadians think that Mark Carney is more prime ministerial than Pierre Poilievre is.”

Williams also said if Poilievre isn’t able to start moving polls in a more positive direction, “then members of the party will wonder whether he can carry them into victory in the next election.”

Voters in the city of Camrose, the largest jurisdiction in the sprawling rural riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, went to the polls Monday in a by election that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre needs to win to restore his seat in Parliament.

Polls opened at 8:30 a.m. local time, and many people came out to cast their votes in a race they say is crucial.

Michael Gacusan, a 17-year resident of Camrose, arrived at a voting station with his wife and daughter, showing support for Poilievre.

“He’s a good leader, honestly,” said Gacusan.

“Very important for all of us, of course. Like I said, we need some changes in our province,” he added.

Poilievre was expected to win in the central Alberta riding, which had been deemed “safe” due to its traditionally conservative roots.

Those in favour of him were excited, while those who aren’t said they were frustrated.

“He’s not going to care what’s going on in the constituency,” said Louie Hagel.

“He’s more concerned about his own rear end being in Parliament down in Ottawa.”

Glen Miller described Poilievre as “parachuting into this riding.”

“He’s going to win. It’s kind of frustrating for me, not being a Conservative,” he said.

Voters said what they will be paying attention to is the margin by which Poilievre wins.

“If he does well here, he will probably keep it (the seat),” said Glenda Hagel.

“But if he doesn’t do as well, because it’s such a strong Conservative base here, then they might be looking at a leadership review.”

That leadership review by Conservative Party members is slated for January.

“I’m very positive he’s not going to pull in the 82 per cent or 83 per cent of the popular vote,” said Louie.

“He’s going to be lacking some support because the anticipation is that he’s not going to be here full time like Damien was.”

Poilievre was one of 214 candidates on the record-breaking ballot.

The majority were affiliated with the “Longest Ballot Committee,” advocating for a review of Canada’s first-past-the-post electoral system, which they say doesn’t adequately represent the vote.

The group also ran a campaign in Poilievre’s former Ottawa riding where he lost.

Because of the large number of people on the ballot, for the first time ever, Elections Canada had a write-in ballot, meaning voters wrote out the name of their preferred candidate.

With files from Damien Wood