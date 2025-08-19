Elizabeth May won’t lead Green Party in next federal election

Green Party co-Leader Elizabeth May thanks all who supported her and her campaign after being re-elected while at the Church and State Winery in Brentwood Bay, B.C., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she won’t lead the party into the next election.

In an email to members, May says she intends to stay on as an MP and as party leader until a new leader is elected.

May says she wants to grow the party’s parliamentary caucus before stepping down, while focusing on the climate crisis, affordability and justice and peace in conflict-ridden areas.

She says members will soon receive details about a leadership review and how to participate in a vote.

May says she plans to step down once the new leader, or co-leaders, are elected.

May is the lone Green MP in the House of Commons after the party secured only one seat in the federal election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press