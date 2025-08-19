Gruesome details emerge in Barrie, Ont. double murder case

David Kyle Cheesequay (L) and William ‘Blake’ Robinson (R) are believed to be victims of a homicide in Barrie, Ont.

The man accused in a disturbing murder case, Robert Ladouceur, 52, remains behind bars and faces a laundry list of charges. This comes after a gruesome and twisted months-long investigation at a once lively homeless encampment site near Barrie’s downtown.

The details in the newly released court documents paint a disturbing timeline leading up to the alleged murders. CTV News is learning more about what Ladoucer is accused of and the victims involved.

Ladouceur was arrested earlier this month on weapons charges and fleeing from police. After two court appearances from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, he is facing charges including first- and second-degree murder, indignity to a body, and multiple weapons and drug-related offences.

Robert Ladouceur Robert Ladouceur, 52, who also goes by 'Tattoo Rob.' (Artist Rendering/Linda Laforge)

Court documents obtained by CTV News show that the alleged murder of William Robinson, 45, took place on Jan. 18, with the dismemberment of a body occurring between Jan. 18 and Feb. 8.

Documents also show the second alleged murder, that of David Cheesequay, 41, took place on July 28, with the dismemberment of a body occurring between July 28 and Aug. 2.

Cheesequay was an active member of the skate community in Barrie. The manager of Souldiers Barrie, a Toronto Street skate shop, Dan Bokma, said he was a great guy to be around. “He was, you know, nice to whoever came around. Always happy to, you know, show somebody who was new to the park, you know, how to do a trick or something like that. Definitely very approachable, very friendly. Always had a smile on his face. Generally just always fun to be around.”

Homicide Victims David Kyle Cheesequay (L) and William ‘Blake’ Robinson (R) are believed to be victims of a homicide in Barrie, Ont. (Facebook)

Adding that Cheesequay was quirky and has his own catchphrase: “It ain’t easy being cheesy.”

“I would be surprised if there’s a single person who met him that hadn’t heard him say that. That was just, like, that was, you know, beyond his catchphrase. And it was funny when he would say it, right? Like, sometimes he would say it after he did, you know, like, a trick or just did something cool,” continued Bokma.

As part of the investigation, police cordoned off the Anne Street encampment just outside Barrie’s downtown core nearly three weeks ago, along with locations in Huntsville and North Simcoe.

All three scenes have since been released. Now, cleanup remains the focus of the dark site as heaps of trash and former residents’ belongings are removed.

Encampment Garbage overflowing a homeless encampment near the downtown in Barrie, Ont., which is undergoing major cleanup efforts. (Obtained by CTV News)

Police have scheduled a media event on Aug. 26, at Barrie Police Headquarters where they are expected to release more information on the investigation and the charges.

Ladouceur remains in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 29. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

With files from CTV’s Luke Simard.

