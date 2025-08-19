Malnourished and dehydrated dog found tied to a tree

Christopher the dog is pictured at the Cambridge and District Humane Society after he was rescued from a wooded area. (Courtesy: Cambridge & District Humane Society/Facebook)

A dog may have a long road to recovery ahead of him after he was brought to the Cambridge & District Humane Society in heartbreaking shape.

A series of posts from the animal welfare organization highlights the journey of a dog they are calling Christopher. He was found tied to a tree on a short leash. The Humane Society said when his rescuers found him, he was covered in flies.

Christopher the dog, Cambridge & District Humane Society Christopher the dog is pictured tied up to a tree in this undated image (Courtesy: Cambridge & District Humane Society/Facebook)

His rescuers put a bowl of water in front of him, which he gratefully drank up. They put down a second bowlful of water and some food, which he also gobbled up.

With water and food in his belly, Christopher was led out of the woods and helped into the back of a truck. He was then brought to the Cambridge & District Humane Society.

The Humane Society said he was dehydrated, malnourished and had multiple open wounds. He also had lesions inside his mouth and couldn’t see through his left eye.

Christopher began receiving medical attention, including medication, antibiotics and more water and food.

After a night at the clinic Christopher was back up on his feet and was even able to wag his tail.

“Christopher is safe at the shelter and receiving continuous medical care,” the Cambridge & District Humane Society wrote in one of their posts. “He is not available for adoption at this time. Updates will be posted on social media as they are available.”

They are hoping to raise money to help with his ongoing needs. They are currently hosting a 50/50 raffle to support their programs. As of Monday at 7 p.m., the pot had reached $6,240, meaning the winner will take home at least $3,120.